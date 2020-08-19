Vectura Group (OTCMKTS:VEGPF) Trading 19.3% Higher

Shares of Vectura Group PLC (OTCMKTS:VEGPF) traded up 19.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1.46 and last traded at $1.46, 201 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at $1.22.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Vectura Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 4th.

Get Vectura Group alerts:

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.00. The company has a market cap of $882.22 million and a P/E ratio of -36.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

Vectura Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:VEGPF)

Vectura Group plc engages in the design, development, and supply of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of airways-related diseases worldwide. The company's in-market products include Seebri Breezhaler and Neohaler, a DPI device and bronchodilator; AirFluSal Forspiro for the treatment of asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD); Breelib for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; Relvar Ellipta/Breo Ellipta that is used in treating asthma and COPD; and Incruse Ellipta and Anoro Ellipta for the treatment of COPD.

Featured Story: How Buying a Call Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Vectura Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vectura Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.