Velas (VLX) 24 Hour Volume Tops $2.76 Million

Velas (CURRENCY:VLX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 19th. Velas has a market capitalization of $66.99 million and approximately $2.76 million worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Velas has traded down 2% against the dollar. One Velas coin can currently be bought for $0.0477 or 0.00000404 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002143 BTC.

8X8 PROTOCOL (EXE) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001641 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00005728 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002409 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0324 or 0.00000274 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002240 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0319 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Mass Vehicle Ledger (MVL) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded up 21.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Velas Profile

Velas (VLX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 20th, 2017. Velas’ total supply is 2,089,310,452 coins and its circulating supply is 1,404,126,919 coins. The official message board for Velas is www.velas.com/news.html. Velas’ official Twitter account is @Velox_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Velas’ official website is www.velas.com.

Buying and Selling Velas

