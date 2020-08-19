Venus Concept (NASDAQ:VERO) Short Interest Update

Venus Concept (NASDAQ:VERO) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 310,700 shares, a decline of 39.9% from the July 15th total of 517,100 shares. Approximately 5.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 241,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Shares of VERO opened at $2.79 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.88 million, a P/E ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 2.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.29. Venus Concept has a 1 year low of $2.06 and a 1 year high of $10.50.

Venus Concept (NASDAQ:VERO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.02). Venus Concept had a negative net margin of 100.04% and a negative return on equity of 191.01%. Sell-side analysts predict that Venus Concept will post -1.7 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on VERO shares. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Venus Concept in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Venus Concept in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Venus Concept from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Venus Concept in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Venus Concept has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.08.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VERO. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in Venus Concept in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Venus Concept by 2,994.4% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 12,786 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Venus Concept during the 2nd quarter worth $82,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Venus Concept by 9,334.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 25,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 24,924 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Venus Concept during the 2nd quarter worth $154,000. 28.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Venus Concept Inc operates as a medical aesthetic technology company worldwide. Its product portfolio includes aesthetic device platforms, including Venus Versa, a multi-treatment platform to address the aesthetic procedures without surgery or downtime; Venus Legacy, an advanced device that resolves challenging face and body aesthetic needs; Venus Velocity, a diode laser for hair removal; Venus Fiore, which addresses internal vaginal health restoration, labia skin tightening, and mons pubis reduction; Venus Viva, a customizable skin resurfacing device that allows operator control of ablation and coagulation for resolving the appearance of mild to severe skin damage for various skin types; Venus Freeze Plus, an anti-aging system for non-invasive skin tightening; and Venus Bliss, a solution for the fat reduction category.

