Verge (XVG) Trading 12.3% Lower Over Last Week

Verge (CURRENCY:XVG) traded down 6.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 19th. Over the last seven days, Verge has traded 12.3% lower against the dollar. Verge has a market capitalization of $110.72 million and $3.24 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Verge coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0068 or 0.00000058 BTC on popular exchanges including Trade Satoshi, Coindeal, LiteBit.eu and Gate.io.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $61.66 or 0.00523816 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00010746 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0975 or 0.00000828 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000850 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00003322 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0555 or 0.00000471 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00002704 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Verge is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 15th, 2016. Verge’s total supply is 16,344,323,343 coins. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Verge is vergecurrency.com. The Reddit community for Verge is /r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Verge can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, YoBit, Bittrex, Coindeal, CryptoBridge, Stocks.Exchange, TradeOgre, Bitfinex, Binance, Sistemkoin, Trade Satoshi, Huobi, CoinExchange, HitBTC, Crex24, SouthXchange, Bitbns, Cryptopia, LiteBit.eu, Upbit, Graviex and BiteBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verge should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Verge using one of the exchanges listed above.

