Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) Shares Bought by Lannebo Fonder AB

Lannebo Fonder AB boosted its holdings in shares of Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) by 138.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,357 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,557 shares during the period. Lannebo Fonder AB owned about 0.07% of Verint Systems worth $1,914,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Verint Systems by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,981,618 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $89,529,000 after purchasing an additional 409,072 shares during the last quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Verint Systems during the 1st quarter worth $6,450,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. grew its position in Verint Systems by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 851,935 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,752,000 after purchasing an additional 147,247 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Verint Systems by 148.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 185,932 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,400,000 after purchasing an additional 111,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in Verint Systems by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,318,969 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,716,000 after purchasing an additional 93,810 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.85% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Dan Bodner sold 1,024 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.98, for a total value of $44,011.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 742,636 shares in the company, valued at $31,918,495.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,576 shares of company stock valued at $67,733. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on VRNT. Imperial Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Verint Systems from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of Verint Systems in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Verint Systems in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Verint Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

Shares of NASDAQ VRNT traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.88. The company had a trading volume of 322,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 518,457. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Verint Systems Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.44 and a twelve month high of $59.83. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 146.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.93.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 9th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $287.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $324.84 million. Verint Systems had a net margin of 1.65% and a return on equity of 12.14%. The business’s revenue was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Verint Systems Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

Verint Systems Inc provides actionable intelligence solutions worldwide. The company's Customer Engagement Solutions segment offers automated quality management, automated verification, branch surveillance and investigation, case management, chat engagement, coaching/learning, compliance recording, customer communities, desktop and process analytics, and digital feedback solutions.

