Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $690.59 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) will report sales of $690.59 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Verisk Analytics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $672.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $707.49 million. Verisk Analytics reported sales of $652.70 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 5.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Verisk Analytics will report full year sales of $2.77 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.75 billion to $2.79 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.93 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.90 billion to $2.99 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Verisk Analytics.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.10. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 19.12% and a return on equity of 36.42%. The business had revenue of $678.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $685.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis.

VRSK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $191.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $172.64.

NASDAQ VRSK opened at $189.13 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $180.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $162.93. Verisk Analytics has a 12 month low of $116.61 and a 12 month high of $192.40. The company has a market capitalization of $30.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.62, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.73.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is 24.66%.

In related news, Director Samuel G. Liss sold 16,851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.34, for a total transaction of $2,752,442.34. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 54,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,965,569.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO David J. Grover sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.90, for a total transaction of $769,050.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,095,917.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VRSK. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Verisk Analytics by 233.9% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 20,256 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 14,189 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Verisk Analytics during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in Verisk Analytics during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its stake in Verisk Analytics by 36.9% during the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 319 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. 88.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, and various other fields.

