Veritex Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:VBTX) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Veritex Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:VBTX) saw a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 965,200 shares, a decline of 42.2% from the July 15th total of 1,670,000 shares. Currently, 2.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 301,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective (up from $19.00) on shares of Veritex in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Veritex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 4th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Veritex from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Veritex from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.50.

Veritex stock opened at $18.17 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $944.79 million, a P/E ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 1.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.49. Veritex has a 52 week low of $10.02 and a 52 week high of $29.41.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $87.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.10 million. Veritex had a return on equity of 7.16% and a net margin of 21.27%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Veritex will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 5th. Veritex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.69%.

In related news, Director Steven D. Lerner sold 4,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.41, for a total value of $93,375.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 35,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $727,494.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Cara Mcdaniel bought 1,900 shares of Veritex stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.64 per share, with a total value of $33,516.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,516. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 4,813 shares of company stock worth $82,683. Company insiders own 5.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Veritex in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Veritex by 51.4% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,406 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Veritex in the first quarter valued at about $72,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Veritex by 214.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 4,253 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Partners GP LP acquired a new position in Veritex in the first quarter valued at about $175,000. 80.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Veritex

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, demand, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts, as well as commercial deposit and financial institution money market accounts.

