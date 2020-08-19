VeriumReserve 24-Hour Volume Tops $698.00 (VRM)

VeriumReserve (CURRENCY:VRM) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 19th. Over the last week, VeriumReserve has traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar. One VeriumReserve coin can now be bought for $0.18 or 0.00001562 BTC on major exchanges. VeriumReserve has a total market capitalization of $531,604.21 and approximately $698.00 worth of VeriumReserve was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $60.53 or 0.00515861 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00010814 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00047881 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11,780.19 or 1.00402849 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0966 or 0.00000823 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Vulcano [OLD] (VULC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0997 or 0.00000850 BTC.

About VeriumReserve

VeriumReserve (VRM) is a PoWT coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 16th, 2016. VeriumReserve’s total supply is 2,900,904 coins. The official website for VeriumReserve is www.vericoin.info/veriumlaunch.html. VeriumReserve’s official Twitter account is @VeriumReserve and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling VeriumReserve

VeriumReserve can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeriumReserve directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VeriumReserve should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VeriumReserve using one of the exchanges listed above.

