Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Sold by Delta Capital Management LLC

Delta Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 47,608 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 12,080 shares during the period. Verizon Communications makes up approximately 2.2% of Delta Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Delta Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $2,625,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 52.1% in the second quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 788 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on VZ. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Sunday, July 26th. Nomura reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $61.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Sunday, April 26th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $61.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Moffett Nathanson reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Friday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Verizon Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.00.

Shares of VZ traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $59.18. 10,130,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,644,418. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.36. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.84 and a 52-week high of $62.22. The company has a market cap of $243.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.84, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.46.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The business had revenue of $30.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.98 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 10th were given a dividend of $0.615 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.14%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

Read More: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.