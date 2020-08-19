Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Sold by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 21.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,059 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 19,767 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $3,969,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Partners Group Inc boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 14,514 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $800,000 after acquiring an additional 2,039 shares during the period. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at about $997,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. purchased a new position in Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at about $219,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 5,700,273 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $314,256,000 after acquiring an additional 135,344 shares during the period. Finally, FAI Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. FAI Wealth Management now owns 4,212 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. 65.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VZ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James raised their target price on Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Verizon Communications from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Friday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Verizon Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.00.

VZ traded up $0.40 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $59.18. 10,130,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,644,418. The firm has a market capitalization of $243.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.84, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.46. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.84 and a 1-year high of $62.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $56.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $30.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.98 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 14.76%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 10th were issued a $0.615 dividend. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 9th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 51.14%.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

