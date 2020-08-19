Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:TARA) Major Shareholder Sells $38,870.28 in Stock

Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:TARA) major shareholder Randall Marshall sold 1,548 shares of Verona Pharma stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total transaction of $38,870.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 610,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,329,152.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Randall Marshall also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 14th, Randall Marshall sold 700 shares of Verona Pharma stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.09, for a total transaction of $17,563.00.

On Wednesday, July 29th, Randall Marshall sold 2,516 shares of Verona Pharma stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.42, for a total transaction of $66,472.72.

On Monday, July 27th, Randall Marshall sold 338 shares of Verona Pharma stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.08, for a total transaction of $8,815.04.

On Friday, July 24th, Randall Marshall sold 2,343 shares of Verona Pharma stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.53, for a total transaction of $62,159.79.

On Wednesday, July 22nd, Randall Marshall sold 1,372 shares of Verona Pharma stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.73, for a total value of $36,673.56.

On Friday, July 17th, Randall Marshall sold 1,601 shares of Verona Pharma stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.66, for a total value of $42,682.66.

On Monday, July 20th, Randall Marshall sold 4,330 shares of Verona Pharma stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.79, for a total value of $116,000.70.

On Monday, July 13th, Randall Marshall sold 2,145 shares of Verona Pharma stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.13, for a total value of $58,193.85.

On Friday, July 10th, Randall Marshall sold 2,659 shares of Verona Pharma stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.41, for a total value of $72,883.19.

TARA stock opened at $23.64 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.57. Verona Pharma plc has a 1-year low of $8.80 and a 1-year high of $67.08.

Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:TARA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported ($1.22) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Verona Pharma plc will post -3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Verona Pharma in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Verona Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Verona Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Verona Pharma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Verona Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $94,000. Knott David M raised its stake in shares of Verona Pharma by 45.5% during the 2nd quarter. Knott David M now owns 3,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verona Pharma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $184,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.70% of the company’s stock.

Verona Pharma Company Profile

ArTara Therapeutics, Inc develops rare diseases therapeutics for patients suffering from gastrointestinal, metabolic, circulatory, and neurological disorders. It offers IV Choline Chloride, a drug for the orphan disease intestinal failure associated liver disease (IFALD). The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

