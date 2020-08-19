Veros (VRS) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $15,585.00

Veros (CURRENCY:VRS) traded down 20.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 19th. In the last week, Veros has traded down 38.5% against the dollar. One Veros token can now be purchased for $0.0367 or 0.00000312 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24, Sistemkoin and Livecoin. Veros has a total market capitalization of $45,098.46 and approximately $15,585.00 worth of Veros was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Veros alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002470 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008502 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.59 or 0.00140895 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $207.74 or 0.01763777 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.54 or 0.00191371 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000873 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000232 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.16 or 0.00137221 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000153 BTC.

About Veros

Veros was first traded on November 1st, 2016. Veros’ total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,227,693 tokens. Veros’ official website is vedh.io. Veros’ official Twitter account is @Veros_currency.

Veros Token Trading

Veros can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Sistemkoin, Livecoin and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veros directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Veros should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Veros using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Veros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Veros and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.