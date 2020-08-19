Vertcoin (VTC) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.05 Million

Vertcoin (CURRENCY:VTC) traded down 5.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 19th. One Vertcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.29 or 0.00002490 BTC on popular exchanges including Trade By Trade, Poloniex, CoinEgg and Bitsane. Over the last week, Vertcoin has traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar. Vertcoin has a market capitalization of $16.47 million and approximately $1.05 million worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11,778.13 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.89 or 0.03488598 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $294.13 or 0.02497248 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.12 or 0.00535922 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $92.52 or 0.00785500 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded up 890.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0655 or 0.00000556 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00010733 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.87 or 0.00058290 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $78.32 or 0.00664933 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00015931 BTC.

About Vertcoin

Vertcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 8th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 56,144,172 coins. The official website for Vertcoin is vertcoin.org. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is /r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Vertcoin Coin Trading

Vertcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade By Trade, QBTC, CryptoBridge, Upbit, YoBit, LiteBit.eu, Bittrex, Bitsane, Bittylicious, SouthXchange, Coinroom, Bleutrade, CoinEgg and Poloniex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vertcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vertcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

