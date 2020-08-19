VESTAS WIND SYS/ADR (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) Sets New 52-Week High at $49.72

VESTAS WIND SYS/ADR (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $49.72 and last traded at $49.44, with a volume of 45071 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $49.56.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on VWDRY shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of VESTAS WIND SYS/ADR in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Pareto Securities began coverage on shares of VESTAS WIND SYS/ADR in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of VESTAS WIND SYS/ADR in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of VESTAS WIND SYS/ADR in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of VESTAS WIND SYS/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $41.76 and its 200 day moving average is $33.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.91 billion, a PE ratio of 56.18 and a beta of 0.85.

VESTAS WIND SYS/ADR Company Profile (OTCMKTS:VWDRY)

Vestas Wind Systems A/S designs, manufactures, installs, and services wind turbines worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Power Solutions and Service. The Power Solutions segment sells wind power plants, wind turbines, etc. The Service segment engages in the sale of service contracts, spare parts, and related activities.

