VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) by 73.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 497,557 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,394,333 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.13% of VF worth $30,321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VFC. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in VF by 84.8% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 412 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in VF by 198.9% during the 1st quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 526 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in VF by 54.7% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 662 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in VF during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Royal Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in VF during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.23% of the company’s stock.

Get VF alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on VFC. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of VF from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, July 10th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of VF in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of VF from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of VF from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of VF from $105.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. VF presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.88.

Shares of NYSE:VFC opened at $62.04 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $25.03 billion, a PE ratio of 75.66, a P/E/G ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $61.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.05. VF Corp has a fifty-two week low of $45.07 and a fifty-two week high of $100.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31.

VF (NYSE:VFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The textile maker reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $975.49 million. VF had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 21.07%. VF’s quarterly revenue was down 47.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that VF Corp will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 9th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. VF’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.64%.

In other VF news, Director Richard Carucci acquired 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $60.51 per share, with a total value of $211,785.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 69,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,222,024.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Laura C. Meagher sold 10,055 shares of VF stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.32, for a total transaction of $697,012.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,627,217.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About VF

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor & Action Sports, Jeanswear, Imagewear, and Other.

Further Reading: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for VF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.