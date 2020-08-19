Viacoin Hits Market Cap of $5.86 Million (VIA)

Viacoin (CURRENCY:VIA) traded down 5.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 19th. Viacoin has a total market cap of $5.86 million and $115,385.00 worth of Viacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Viacoin has traded 7% lower against the dollar. One Viacoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.25 or 0.00002152 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.60 or 0.00532472 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00010747 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 571.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000375 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0969 or 0.00000824 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0985 or 0.00000838 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00003326 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000465 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00002707 BTC.

Viacoin Coin Profile

VIA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 17th, 2014. Viacoin’s total supply is 23,170,399 coins. Viacoin’s official Twitter account is @viacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Viacoin is /r/viacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Viacoin is viacoin.org.

Buying and Selling Viacoin

Viacoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Viacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Viacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Viacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

