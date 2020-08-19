VIBE Price Hits $0.0241 (VIBE)

VIBE (CURRENCY:VIBE) traded 14.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 19th. VIBE has a total market cap of $6.28 million and approximately $958,749.00 worth of VIBE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, VIBE has traded up 14.2% against the US dollar. One VIBE token can now be bought for approximately $0.0241 or 0.00000205 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get VIBE alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001389 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00039511 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00004598 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $660.57 or 0.05608441 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00002762 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00004175 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00003538 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00046318 BTC.

About VIBE

VIBE is a token. It was first traded on July 19th, 2017. VIBE’s total supply is 267,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 260,136,427 tokens. The official website for VIBE is www.vibehub.io. The Reddit community for VIBE is /r/VibeHub and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. VIBE’s official Twitter account is @VibeHubVR and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling VIBE

VIBE can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIBE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VIBE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VIBE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for VIBE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VIBE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.