Victory Capital Management Inc. Buys 142,244 Shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 710,629 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 142,244 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of 3M worth $110,851,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MMM. NTV Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of 3M by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 3,562 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $556,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Cedar Capital LLC boosted its holdings in 3M by 27.8% in the second quarter. Cedar Capital LLC now owns 9,093 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,977 shares in the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC grew its stake in 3M by 266.5% in the second quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 20,500 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,198,000 after acquiring an additional 14,907 shares during the period. Dohj LLC increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 2.1% during the second quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 6,164 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $932,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summitry LLC increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 17.0% during the second quarter. Summitry LLC now owns 21,325 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,326,000 after acquiring an additional 3,095 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MMM stock traded up $0.75 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $165.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,855,010. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The company has a market cap of $94.88 billion, a PE ratio of 18.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of $157.42 and a 200-day moving average of $151.76. 3M Co has a 52 week low of $114.04 and a 52 week high of $182.54.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $7.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.29 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 46.86% and a net margin of 16.38%. The business’s revenue was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.20 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that 3M Co will post 8.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 24th will be issued a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 21st. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.62%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of 3M from $158.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of 3M from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of 3M from $146.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on 3M from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. 3M currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $164.85.

About 3M

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

