Victory Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Varonis Systems Inc (NASDAQ:VRNS)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Varonis Systems Inc (NASDAQ:VRNS) by 27.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 935,727 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 351,856 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 2.97% of Varonis Systems worth $82,793,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VRNS. Aigen Investment Management LP raised its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 13,466.7% during the 1st quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 407 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Varonis Systems during the second quarter worth about $52,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Varonis Systems in the second quarter worth approximately $54,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Varonis Systems in the second quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Varonis Systems in the first quarter worth approximately $131,000. 97.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Varonis Systems news, CFO Guy Melamed sold 13,553 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.61, for a total transaction of $1,282,249.33. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 177,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,773,028.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ofer Segev sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.80, for a total value of $239,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,947,439.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 103,748 shares of company stock worth $10,269,573. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ VRNS traded up $0.67 on Wednesday, reaching $118.62. 2,718 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 420,009. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 2.69. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $106.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.41. The company has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.68 and a beta of 1.15. Varonis Systems Inc has a 12 month low of $48.95 and a 12 month high of $122.71.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $66.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.89 million. Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 97.77% and a negative net margin of 33.75%. Varonis Systems’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.30) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Varonis Systems Inc will post -2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Varonis Systems from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird lowered Varonis Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Wedbush upped their target price on Varonis Systems from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Varonis Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Varonis Systems from $115.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.89.

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, and secure enterprise data. Its software allows enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential customer, and patient and employee data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

