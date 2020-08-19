Victory Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in IHS Markit Ltd (NYSE:INFO)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in IHS Markit Ltd (NYSE:INFO) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,092,810 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 18,023 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.26% of IHS Markit worth $82,507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in IHS Markit by 1.9% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 7,634 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in IHS Markit by 1.6% in the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 9,112 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $688,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in IHS Markit by 2.3% in the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 7,475 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in IHS Markit by 4.8% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,040 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in IHS Markit by 5.1% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 4,575 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group upgraded IHS Markit from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $63.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on IHS Markit from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on IHS Markit from $71.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded IHS Markit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on IHS Markit in a research report on Monday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.06.

INFO traded down $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $83.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,526,541. IHS Markit Ltd has a 52-week low of $44.81 and a 52-week high of $84.37. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $79.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.29. The company has a market capitalization of $34.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02. IHS Markit had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 18.43%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that IHS Markit Ltd will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 31st were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. IHS Markit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.54%.

In other IHS Markit news, Director Robert P. Kelly purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $75.88 per share, for a total transaction of $151,760.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 109,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,319,559.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert P. Kelly acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $72.29 per share, with a total value of $361,450.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 107,641 shares in the company, valued at $7,781,367.89. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets that drive economies worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government.

