Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $108.97 Million Stake in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) by 13.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 962,262 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 154,406 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 1.75% of MKS Instruments worth $108,966,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 89.7% during the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 740 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in MKS Instruments in the second quarter worth $77,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in MKS Instruments by 67.2% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,145 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 163.6% during the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 1,621 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of MKS Instruments during the 1st quarter worth about $188,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.23% of the company’s stock.

MKSI traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $126.73. 1,574 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 356,380. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.87 and a 1 year high of $129.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a current ratio of 4.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a PE ratio of 30.11 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $119.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.09.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.44. MKS Instruments had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 14.78%. The company had revenue of $544.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $491.83 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 6.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 24th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 21st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. MKS Instruments’s payout ratio is presently 17.70%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MKSI. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on MKS Instruments in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MKS Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. KeyCorp increased their target price on MKS Instruments from $122.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. DA Davidson raised shares of MKS Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, July 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.00.

In related news, CFO Seth H. Bagshaw sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.84, for a total transaction of $584,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 24,169 shares in the company, valued at $2,823,905.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gerard G. Colella sold 6,000 shares of MKS Instruments stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.37, for a total transaction of $770,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $255,456.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,005 shares of company stock valued at $1,355,035. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. It operates through two segments, Vacuum and Analysis, and Light and Motion. The Vacuum and Analysis segment offers analytical and control solutions, including gas analyzers, automation control products, I/O modules, automation software, and precision machined components and electromechanical assemblies; direct and indirect pressure measurement and integrated process solutions; and materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems to provide customers with control capabilities that are optimized for a given application.

