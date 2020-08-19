Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $86.99 Million Stock Holdings in Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 463,564 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 98,284 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Cigna worth $86,988,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CI. Viking Global Investors LP raised its holdings in shares of Cigna by 457.3% during the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,547,958 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $451,447,000 after buying an additional 2,090,750 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Cigna by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,624,555 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,236,818,000 after purchasing an additional 1,926,123 shares in the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP increased its holdings in Cigna by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 4,214,429 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $746,713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204,900 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Cigna in the 2nd quarter valued at about $141,512,000. Finally, Crake Asset Management LLP grew its position in shares of Cigna by 1,063.5% in the 1st quarter. Crake Asset Management LLP now owns 485,753 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $86,066,000 after buying an additional 444,003 shares during the last quarter. 88.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CI traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $182.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,924,065. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $66.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.67. Cigna Corp has a 12 month low of $118.50 and a 12 month high of $224.64. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $180.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $187.17.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The health services provider reported $5.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.15 by $0.66. The company had revenue of $39.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.93 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 3.41%. Cigna’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.30 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cigna Corp will post 18.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CI shares. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Cigna from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $223.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 4th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Cigna from $220.00 to $207.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 31st. ValuEngine downgraded Cigna from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on Cigna from $288.00 to $279.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Cigna from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Cigna presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $244.19.

In related news, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 9,424 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $1,743,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,550,665. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David Cordani sold 1,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $305,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,139,095. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 238,407 shares of company stock worth $49,672,819. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Cigna Corporation, a health service organization, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Medical, Health Services, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Integrated Medical segment offers medical, pharmacy, dental, behavioral health and vision, health advocacy programs, and other products and services to insured and self-insured clients; Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D plans to Medicare-eligible beneficiaries, as well as Medicaid plans; and health insurance coverage to individual customers on and off the public exchanges.

