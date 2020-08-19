Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $94.70 Million Holdings in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 4,151.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,215,377 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,186,790 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.45% of Aptiv worth $94,703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of APTV. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Aptiv by 18.8% in the second quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 6,037 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Aptiv by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 102,277 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $9,600,000 after purchasing an additional 4,602 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new position in Aptiv in the 1st quarter worth $1,038,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Aptiv in the 1st quarter worth $1,573,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aptiv in the second quarter valued at about $290,000. Institutional investors own 90.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE APTV traded down $1.80 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $85.44. The stock had a trading volume of 16,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,511,169. The business’s 50 day moving average is $81.14 and its 200-day moving average is $73.40. The company has a market cap of $23.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.98, a PEG ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 2.22. Aptiv PLC has a 52 week low of $29.22 and a 52 week high of $99.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The auto parts company reported ($1.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.43) by $0.33. Aptiv had a net margin of 13.63% and a return on equity of 10.10%. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Aptiv PLC will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on APTV shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Aptiv from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $82.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Aptiv from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Aptiv from $86.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Aptiv from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.70.

Aptiv PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufacturers vehicle components, and provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets worldwide. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

