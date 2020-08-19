Victory Capital Management Inc. Purchases 204,175 Shares of Stewart Information Services Corp (NYSE:STC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Stewart Information Services Corp (NYSE:STC) by 8.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,547,883 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 204,175 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 10.76% of Stewart Information Services worth $82,832,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Stewart Information Services by 10.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 809,715 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $21,595,000 after buying an additional 78,013 shares during the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Stewart Information Services by 33.7% in the first quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 427,565 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $11,411,000 after purchasing an additional 107,885 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stewart Information Services by 7.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 336,396 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,971,000 after purchasing an additional 23,908 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Stewart Information Services by 162.6% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 302,587 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,070,000 after purchasing an additional 187,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Stewart Information Services by 26.3% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 227,645 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,071,000 after purchasing an additional 47,450 shares during the last quarter. 91.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:STC traded up $0.21 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $41.04. 1,250 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 341,270. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $37.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.54. The company has a market cap of $954.44 million, a PE ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Stewart Information Services Corp has a 12-month low of $20.26 and a 12-month high of $44.86.

Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The insurance provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $1.08. Stewart Information Services had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 5.20%. The firm had revenue of $516.11 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Stewart Information Services Corp will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Stephens increased their price target on Stewart Information Services from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Stewart Information Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Stewart Information Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th.

In other Stewart Information Services news, Director Matthew Morris sold 17,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.68, for a total value of $548,380.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 294,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,317,943.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 92,660 shares of company stock valued at $3,209,709. 2.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Stewart Information Services Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides title insurance and real estate transaction services. The company operates in two segments, Title Insurance and Related Services, and Ancillary Services and Corporate. The Title Insurance and Related Services segment is involved in searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property.

