Vid (VI) Price Hits $0.31

Vid (CURRENCY:VI) traded 8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 19th. Vid has a market cap of $9.53 million and approximately $851,411.00 worth of Vid was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Vid has traded down 31.3% against the dollar. One Vid token can currently be bought for approximately $0.31 or 0.00002665 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Vid alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002470 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008472 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.45 or 0.00139263 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $208.66 or 0.01766429 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.53 or 0.00190727 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000875 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000229 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.17 or 0.00136879 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Vid Token Profile

Vid’s total supply is 888,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 30,279,771 tokens. Vid’s official message board is medium.com/vid-foundation. Vid’s official website is vid.camera.

Buying and Selling Vid

Vid can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vid directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vid should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vid using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Vid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vid and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.