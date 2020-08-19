View (VIEW) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $250.00

View (CURRENCY:VIEW) traded down 3.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 19th. One View token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0079 or 0.00000067 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and Livecoin. View has a market cap of $276,674.79 and $250.00 worth of View was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, View has traded 2.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get View alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002463 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008507 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.55 or 0.00140603 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $206.74 or 0.01755883 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.45 or 0.00190672 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000871 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000227 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.06 or 0.00136418 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000154 BTC.

View Profile

View’s launch date was September 7th, 2017. View’s total supply is 41,984,400 tokens and its circulating supply is 35,088,298 tokens. View’s official website is view.ly. The Reddit community for View is /r/viewly and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for View is blog.view.ly. View’s official Twitter account is @OfficialViewly and its Facebook page is accessible here.

View Token Trading

View can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Livecoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as View directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire View should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase View using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for View Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for View and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.