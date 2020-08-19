Virtu Financial LLC Acquires New Holdings in Darling Ingredients Inc (NYSE:DAR)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Darling Ingredients Inc (NYSE:DAR) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 119,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,935,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.07% of Darling Ingredients at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. State of Michigan Retirement System bought a new position in Darling Ingredients in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Darling Ingredients in the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in Darling Ingredients in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Darling Ingredients during the 1st quarter worth $87,000. 95.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE DAR traded down $0.47 on Wednesday, reaching $32.19. 47,642 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,249,329. Darling Ingredients Inc has a one year low of $10.25 and a one year high of $33.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a PE ratio of 13.09 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $848.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $826.12 million. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 12.32% and a return on equity of 12.89%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Darling Ingredients Inc will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DAR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Darling Ingredients from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

In other Darling Ingredients news, Director Dirk Kloosterboer sold 77,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.56, for a total value of $2,523,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 208,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,787,066.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Randall C. Stuewe sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.99, for a total value of $1,319,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 918,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,309,232.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.96% of the company’s stock.

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers a range of ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

