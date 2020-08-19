Virtu Financial LLC Acquires New Holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 363,503 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $3,284,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 535.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 364,109 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,290,000 after purchasing an additional 306,776 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the second quarter valued at $134,000. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 2.0% in the second quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 444,166 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,013,000 after purchasing an additional 8,874 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the second quarter valued at $1,621,000. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the second quarter valued at $533,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

HBAN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub cut Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Nomura restated a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Sunday, April 26th. UBS Group increased their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. ValuEngine raised Huntington Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Huntington Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.04.

In related news, EVP Paul G. Heller sold 46,726 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.10, for a total transaction of $425,206.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 532,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,849,781.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

HBAN stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.57. The company had a trading volume of 343,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,934,615. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.76. The company has a market capitalization of $9.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.33, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.51. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 52 week low of $6.82 and a 52 week high of $15.63.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.09. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.35% and a net margin of 16.27%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 17th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 16th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.27%. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is 47.24%.

Huntington Bancshares Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company operates through four business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Vehicle Finance, and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

Recommended Story: What are convertible shares?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HBAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.