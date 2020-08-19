Virtu Financial LLC Acquires Shares of 13,388 Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 13,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,995,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its position in shares of Quidel by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,030,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,557,000 after buying an additional 359,239 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Quidel by 105.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 667,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,272,000 after purchasing an additional 342,986 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Quidel during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,716,000. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Quidel by 96.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 522,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,920,000 after acquiring an additional 256,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Quidel by 697.4% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 119,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,785,000 after acquiring an additional 104,700 shares in the last quarter. 87.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:QDEL traded down $7.29 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $241.54. The stock had a trading volume of 23,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 779,979. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $252.93 and its 200 day moving average is $156.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.62. Quidel Co. has a 52 week low of $55.25 and a 52 week high of $306.72. The stock has a market cap of $10.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.65 and a beta of 1.25.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.65. Quidel had a net margin of 23.61% and a return on equity of 33.86%. The company had revenue of $201.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.40 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Quidel Co. will post 9.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Werner Kroll sold 68,152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.44, for a total value of $11,888,434.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Douglas C. Bryant acquired 5,000 shares of Quidel stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $234.12 per share, for a total transaction of $1,170,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 450,823 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,546,680.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 13,500 shares of company stock worth $2,980,670 and sold 91,390 shares worth $18,544,131. Corporate insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on QDEL. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Quidel from $306.00 to $363.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Quidel from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $325.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Quidel from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $158.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. BidaskClub cut shares of Quidel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Quidel from $250.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $209.00.

About Quidel

Quidel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic testing solutions for applications in infectious diseases, cardiology, thyroid, women's and general health, eye health, gastrointestinal diseases, and toxicology. The company offers Sofia and Sofia 2 fluorescent immunoassay systems; QuickVue, a lateral flow immunoassay products; and InflammaDry and AdenoPlus, a point-of-care products for the detection of infectious and inflammatory diseases and conditions of the eye.

