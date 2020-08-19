Virtu Financial LLC Acquires Shares of 172,042 Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X (NYSEARCA:SPXL)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X (NYSEARCA:SPXL) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 172,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,193,000. Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X comprises 0.8% of Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.61% of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X by 26.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X in the first quarter worth about $37,000.

Get Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X alerts:

NYSEARCA SPXL traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $54.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 595,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,370,086. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.11. Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X has a 52 week low of $16.51 and a 52 week high of $76.33.

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X Profile

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X Shares, formerly Direxion Daily Large Cap Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a capitalization-weighted index composed of 500 domestic common stocks. Standard & Poor’s selects the 500 stocks comprising the Index on the basis of market values and industry diversification.

Featured Story: How Buying a Call Option Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPXL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X (NYSEARCA:SPXL).

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.