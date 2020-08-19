Virtu Financial LLC Acquires Shares of 399,427 Gladstone Land Corp (NASDAQ:LAND)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Gladstone Land Corp (NASDAQ:LAND) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 399,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $6,335,000. Gladstone Land comprises approximately 0.7% of Virtu Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Virtu Financial LLC owned 1.87% of Gladstone Land at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Gladstone Land by 52.1% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gladstone Land during the second quarter worth $397,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in shares of Gladstone Land by 8.4% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 130,585 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,071,000 after purchasing an additional 10,143 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gladstone Land in the second quarter valued at about $436,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gladstone Land by 6.6% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 32,527 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 2,016 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Gladstone Land alerts:

NASDAQ LAND traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.70. The stock had a trading volume of 3,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,380. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.93 and its 200 day moving average is $14.09. Gladstone Land Corp has a twelve month low of $9.61 and a twelve month high of $16.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $350.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -142.91 and a beta of 0.77.

Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.22). Gladstone Land had a net margin of 9.09% and a return on equity of 1.66%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Gladstone Land Corp will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 23rd will be paid a $0.0448 dividend. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 22nd. Gladstone Land’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.74%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Gladstone Land in a report on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gladstone Land from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Gladstone Land from $16.00 to $17.50 in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Gladstone Land from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.48.

Gladstone Land Profile

Gladstone Land is a publicly-traded real estate investment trust that invests in farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S., which it leases to unrelated third-party farmer-tenants. The Company reports the current fair value of its farmland on a quarterly basis; as of December 31, 2018, its estimated net asset value was $12.88 per share.

See Also: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LAND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gladstone Land Corp (NASDAQ:LAND).

Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.