Virtu Financial LLC Buys New Holdings in Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 66,705 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,560,000. Novavax comprises about 0.6% of Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Novavax as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Novavax by 35.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 579,632 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,871,000 after buying an additional 152,556 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in Novavax during the first quarter worth about $7,097,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Novavax by 58.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 434,526 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,900,000 after buying an additional 160,205 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Novavax by 131.1% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 189,510 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,574,000 after buying an additional 107,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Novavax by 27.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 164,544 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,234,000 after buying an additional 35,693 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.64% of the company’s stock.

NVAX stock traded up $1.71 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $147.94. The company had a trading volume of 154,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,674,426. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.98. Novavax, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.54 and a 1 year high of $189.40. The company has a market capitalization of $9.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.60 and a beta of 1.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $128.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.36.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.30. The company had revenue of $35.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.69) EPS. Novavax’s quarterly revenue was up 944.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Novavax, Inc. will post 7.29 EPS for the current year.

In other Novavax news, insider Gregory M. Glenn sold 16,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.53, for a total value of $997,067.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,106,543.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James F. Young acquired 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $48.83 per share, with a total value of $73,245.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NVAX shares. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on Novavax from $88.00 to $148.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Novavax from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Novavax from $101.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $257.00 price objective on shares of Novavax in a research report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Novavax from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.31.

Novavax, Inc, together with its subsidiary, Novavax AB, a late-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases. The company's lead vaccine candidates include ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein recombinant nanoparticle vaccine with aluminum phosphate as an adjuvant that is in Phase III clinical trial to protect infants from RSV disease through maternal immunization; and NanoFlu, which is in Phase II clinical trial for treating seasonal influenza in older adults.

