Virtu Financial LLC Buys New Shares in Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 58,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,380,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its position in Peloton by 245.0% during the first quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Peloton during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in Peloton by 615.4% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Peloton by 265.2% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Peloton in the second quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 41.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on PTON shares. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Peloton in a report on Friday, June 19th. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Peloton from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective (up previously from $56.00) on shares of Peloton in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 target price (up from $62.00) on shares of Peloton in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their target price on Peloton from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Peloton has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.74.

In related news, CFO Jill Woodworth sold 45,000 shares of Peloton stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $2,475,000.00. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 135,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,478,798.

Shares of PTON traded down $1.47 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $68.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 114,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,230,648. Peloton has a 1-year low of $17.70 and a 1-year high of $73.21. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 3.32.

About Peloton

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

