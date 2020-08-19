Virtu Financial LLC Invests $3.67 Million in Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 21,628 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,669,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GPN. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in Global Payments by 98.8% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 169 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Global Payments in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 2,928.6% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 212 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in Global Payments during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in Global Payments during the first quarter worth about $38,000. 87.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.25, for a total transaction of $83,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,138,461.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

GPN traded up $0.47 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $170.57. The stock had a trading volume of 43,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,752,725. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.93, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $171.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $171.91. Global Payments Inc has a twelve month low of $105.54 and a twelve month high of $209.62.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 5.61%. Global Payments’s revenue was up 71.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.51 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Global Payments Inc will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 10th will be paid a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 9th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.31%.

GPN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Global Payments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $165.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $161.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Global Payments in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Global Payments in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $201.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.19.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments. The company operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and online reporting services.

