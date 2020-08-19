Virtu Financial LLC Invests $6.76 Million in Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 226,954 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,761,000. Twitter accounts for about 0.8% of Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TWTR. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Twitter by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 25,492,922 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $626,106,000 after acquiring an additional 543,601 shares during the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Twitter by 5.8% in the first quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 16,142,958 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $396,471,000 after acquiring an additional 888,626 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Twitter by 3.4% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,630,694 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $113,873,000 after acquiring an additional 151,968 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Twitter by 6.8% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,933,223 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $117,171,000 after acquiring an additional 250,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Twitter by 8.1% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 3,093,822 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $92,165,000 after acquiring an additional 231,300 shares in the last quarter. 72.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 11,813 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.27, for a total transaction of $428,457.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.43, for a total transaction of $299,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,635 shares of company stock worth $1,616,898 over the last three months. 2.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Twitter stock traded up $1.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $39.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 586,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,952,648. Twitter Inc has a one year low of $20.00 and a one year high of $45.85. The company has a market capitalization of $30.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.69 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 10.10 and a current ratio of 10.10.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The social networking company reported ($1.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($1.24). Twitter had a negative net margin of 32.54% and a negative return on equity of 12.17%. The business had revenue of $683.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $708.05 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.58 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Twitter Inc will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Nomura decreased their target price on Twitter from $37.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, May 1st. Pivotal Research lifted their target price on Twitter from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Twitter in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Vertical Research raised Twitter to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Twitter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.95.

Twitter Profile

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

