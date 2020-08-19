Virtu Financial LLC Invests $7.82 Million in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 36,258 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $7,821,000. Alibaba Group accounts for 0.9% of Virtu Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its position in Alibaba Group by 6.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,975,313 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,385,439,000 after acquiring an additional 2,368,050 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Alibaba Group by 31.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,356,646 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,569,998,000 after buying an additional 4,443,526 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Alibaba Group by 3.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,480,108 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,010,572,000 after buying an additional 503,122 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Alibaba Group by 2.2% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,549,626 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,922,654,000 after buying an additional 285,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Alibaba Group by 5.6% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,733,457 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,476,453,000 after buying an additional 675,426 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BABA traded up $1.21 on Wednesday, reaching $260.41. The stock had a trading volume of 736,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,370,448. The company has a market capitalization of $653.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.60. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a 1-year low of $161.68 and a 1-year high of $268.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $248.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $216.65.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $9.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $8.61. The firm had revenue of $114.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.31 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 29.16% and a return on equity of 14.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $8.57 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on BABA shares. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $316.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $235.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. National Securities initiated coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Monday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $290.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $257.22.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

