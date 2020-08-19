Virtu Financial LLC Invests $8.67 Million in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:NUGT)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:NUGT) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 110,891 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $8,669,000. Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares accounts for 1.0% of Virtu Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.97% of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NUGT. Simplex Trading LLC lifted its position in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares by 10,789.6% in the first quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 802,234 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,455,000 after purchasing an additional 794,867 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares during the first quarter worth about $5,440,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares during the second quarter worth about $8,035,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares by 168.7% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 77,682 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 48,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares by 118.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 47,952 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 25,975 shares during the last quarter.

Get Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares alerts:

NUGT traded down $6.78 on Wednesday, hitting $95.78. 64,166 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,790,192. Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares has a twelve month low of $24.15 and a twelve month high of $225.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $93.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.82.

Recommended Story: What is FinTech?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:NUGT).

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.