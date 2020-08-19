Virtu Financial LLC Makes New $2.94 Million Investment in Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:JNUG)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:JNUG) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 26,688 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,944,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.50% of Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNUG. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares in the 1st quarter valued at $136,000.

NYSEARCA JNUG traded down $13.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $146.44. The stock had a trading volume of 36,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,187,888. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $142.16 and its 200 day moving average is $82.14. Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares has a twelve month low of $33.20 and a twelve month high of $1,052.40.

