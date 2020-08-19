Virtu Financial LLC Makes New $3.19 Million Investment in Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 34,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,194,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 148.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 214.2% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 72.3% during the second quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Community Bank N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, President Benjamin Jackson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.03, for a total transaction of $95,030.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Mark Wassersug sold 1,916 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.80, for a total transaction of $193,132.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 116,902 shares of company stock valued at $11,175,558. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ICE stock traded down $0.40 on Wednesday, hitting $103.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 95,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,380,853. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Intercontinental Exchange Inc has a fifty-two week low of $63.51 and a fifty-two week high of $104.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $95.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.54.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 29.01% and a return on equity of 14.18%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. Intercontinental Exchange’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange Inc will post 4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on ICE. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, May 1st. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $116.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $114.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.21.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates in two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

Further Reading: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.