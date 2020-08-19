Virtu Financial LLC Makes New $9.22 Million Investment in Equitrans Midstream (NASDAQ:ETRN)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Equitrans Midstream (NASDAQ:ETRN) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,108,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,215,000. Equitrans Midstream makes up 1.1% of Virtu Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.48% of Equitrans Midstream as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ETRN. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in Equitrans Midstream by 11,327.7% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 6,540,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,354,000 after buying an additional 6,483,519 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Equitrans Midstream by 32.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,416,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,576,000 after buying an additional 4,051,904 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP grew its position in Equitrans Midstream by 588.3% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 2,448,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,338,000 after buying an additional 2,092,676 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Equitrans Midstream by 1,083.0% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,445,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,015,000 after buying an additional 1,323,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Equitrans Midstream by 120.6% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,394,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,014,000 after buying an additional 762,130 shares in the last quarter.

ETRN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Equitrans Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co raised Equitrans Midstream from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, April 27th. BofA Securities downgraded shares of Equitrans Midstream from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America downgraded shares of Equitrans Midstream from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Equitrans Midstream in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.54.

Shares of ETRN traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $10.90. The stock had a trading volume of 263,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,604,779. Equitrans Midstream has a 12 month low of $3.75 and a 12 month high of $15.24. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.15.

Equitrans Midstream (NASDAQ:ETRN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $340.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $356.33 million. The business’s revenue was down 16.1% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 4th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 3rd.

Equitrans Midstream Profile

Equitrans Midstream Corp. is a wholly-owned subsidiary of EQT. It doesn’t have business operations. The company was founded on February 21, 2018 and is headquartered in Canonsburg, PA.

