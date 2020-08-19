Virtu Financial LLC Makes New Investment in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 9,789 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,223,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FB. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Facebook during the 1st quarter worth approximately $312,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Facebook during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,001,000. Black Diamond Financial LLC grew its holdings in Facebook by 92.7% during the 1st quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 11,329 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after buying an additional 5,450 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management grew its holdings in Facebook by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 7,453 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after buying an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tranquility Partners LLC grew its holdings in Facebook by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 4,457 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $743,000 after buying an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.12% of the company’s stock.

In other Facebook news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 11,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.66, for a total value of $2,725,248.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,496,983.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Michael Todd Schroepfer sold 112 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.09, for a total value of $29,354.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 498,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $130,583,197.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 29,557 shares of company stock worth $6,850,182. 14.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on FB shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on shares of Facebook from $230.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective (up from $290.00) on shares of Facebook in a report on Friday, July 31st. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Facebook from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Facebook from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Facebook from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, forty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $276.21.

NASDAQ FB traded up $1.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $263.54. The stock had a trading volume of 857,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,314,078. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $244.24 and a 200 day moving average of $210.88. The stock has a market cap of $744.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.20. Facebook, Inc. has a 52-week low of $137.10 and a 52-week high of $278.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 6.02 and a current ratio of 6.02.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $18.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.29 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 22.90% and a net margin of 31.29%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.21 EPS for the current year.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

