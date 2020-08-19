Virtu Financial LLC Makes New Investment in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 95,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,225,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LYV. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 12.7% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 32,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,474,000 after purchasing an additional 3,655 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,843,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,170,000 after buying an additional 754,785 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 27.6% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 141,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,415,000 after purchasing an additional 30,563 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 40.5% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 835,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,971,000 after acquiring an additional 240,644 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the first quarter valued at about $1,330,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LYV traded up $1.29 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.61. 62,618 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,993,176. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.72 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.13, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.70 and a 12-month high of $76.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.22.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($2.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.10) by ($0.57). Live Nation Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 61.92% and a negative net margin of 9.36%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post -6.45 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on LYV. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $35.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.50.

In other Live Nation Entertainment news, CFO Elizabeth Kathleen Willard sold 68,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.53, for a total value of $3,642,181.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 326,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,472,138.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey T. Hinson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.02, for a total transaction of $174,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 68,336 shares in the company, valued at $3,964,854.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.48% of the company’s stock.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Sponsorship & Advertising, and Ticketing segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; and produces music festivals and creates associated content.

