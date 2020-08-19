Virtu Financial LLC Purchases New Holdings in NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 147,749 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,776,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.20% of NetScout Systems at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in NetScout Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of NetScout Systems by 1,550.0% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of NetScout Systems by 38.0% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,822 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,603 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of NetScout Systems by 13.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,827 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NetScout Systems during the first quarter valued at about $188,000. Institutional investors own 96.15% of the company’s stock.

Get NetScout Systems alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:NTCT traded up $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.12. 10,657 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 354,953. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 199.33, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.69. NetScout Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.11 and a 12-month high of $29.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.71.

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The technology company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $183.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.10 million. NetScout Systems had a net margin of 1.03% and a return on equity of 4.24%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NetScout Systems, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NTCT. BidaskClub cut shares of NetScout Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of NetScout Systems from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Lake Street Capital lowered shares of NetScout Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NetScout Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $25.25.

In other news, COO Michael Szabados sold 6,000 shares of NetScout Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.35, for a total value of $152,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 69,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,766,033.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John Downing sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.24, for a total transaction of $121,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 102,616 shares in the company, valued at $2,487,411.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.36% of the company’s stock.

NetScout Systems Company Profile

NetScout Systems, Inc provides real-time operational intelligence and performance analytics for digital business services against disruptions in availability, performance, and security in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and Wi-Fi networks.

Read More: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for NetScout Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetScout Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.