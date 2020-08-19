Virtu Financial LLC Purchases New Stake in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TNA)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TNA) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 128,497 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,520,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.41% of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning raised its holdings in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares by 33.1% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 3,443 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares in the first quarter valued at approximately $331,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Simplex Trading LLC grew its position in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares by 1,159.1% in the second quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 351,482 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,627,000 after acquiring an additional 323,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares in the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000.

Get Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares alerts:

NYSEARCA:TNA traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $35.54. The stock had a trading volume of 582,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,289,387. Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares has a 1-year low of $10.09 and a 1-year high of $77.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.27.

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares Profile

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (the Fund), formerly Direxion Small Cap Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Small Cap Index). The Small Cap Index measures the performance of the small-cap segment of the United States equity universe, and consists of the smallest 2,000 companies in the Russell 3000 Index, representing approximately 10% of the total market capitalization of the Russell 3000 Index.

Read More: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TNA).

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.