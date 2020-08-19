Virtu Financial LLC Purchases Shares of 168,121 Wendys Co (NASDAQ:WEN)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wendys Co (NASDAQ:WEN) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 168,121 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $3,662,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.08% of Wendys as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Wendys by 120.8% during the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,828 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Wendys by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,547 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Wendys by 56.0% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,787 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Wendys by 2,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Wendys by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 3,315 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. 67.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WEN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Wendys from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Wendys in a report on Thursday, August 6th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Wendys from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of Wendys from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Wendys in a research report on Monday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wendys currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.62.

In related news, insider Abigail E. Pringle sold 20,319 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.93, for a total transaction of $425,276.67. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 136,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,852,905.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 20.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ WEN traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $21.35. 224,255 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,433,359. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.44, a P/E/G ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.46, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.42. Wendys Co has a 52 week low of $6.82 and a 52 week high of $24.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.22.

Wendys (NASDAQ:WEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The restaurant operator reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. Wendys had a return on equity of 21.11% and a net margin of 6.70%. The company had revenue of $402.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $411.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Wendys Co will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. Wendys’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.90%.

Wendys Company Profile

The Wendy's Company, together its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches. As of December 30, 2018, its restaurant system included 6,711 franchise restaurants, which comprise 353 owned and operated restaurants worldwide.

