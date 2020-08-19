Virtu Financial LLC Purchases Shares of 506,661 American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 506,661 shares of the airline’s stock, valued at approximately $6,622,000. American Airlines Group makes up approximately 0.8% of Virtu Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.10% of American Airlines Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AAL. Financial Advantage Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 4,330.0% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,215 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,165 shares during the last quarter. Gratus Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 309.1% in the first quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 9,000 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 238.8% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,168 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528 shares in the last quarter. 69.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AAL traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.68. 1,712,193 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 72,154,520. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 1.63. American Airlines Group Inc has a one year low of $8.25 and a one year high of $31.67. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.90.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The airline reported ($7.82) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($7.03) by ($0.79). The business had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. American Airlines Group had a negative return on equity of 124.31% and a negative net margin of 10.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 86.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.82 EPS. Analysts predict that American Airlines Group Inc will post -18.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AAL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of American Airlines Group in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. ValuEngine upgraded American Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Barclays lowered American Airlines Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of American Airlines Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $10.00 to $1.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. American Airlines Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.63.

American Airlines Group Company Profile

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. It provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a mainline fleet of 956 aircraft. It serves 350 destinations in approximately 50 countries, principally from its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, London Heathrow, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC The company was formerly known as AMR Corporation and changed its name to American Airlines Group Inc in December 2013.

