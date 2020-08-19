Virtu Financial LLC Takes $2.90 Million Position in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 114,738 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,903,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of General Motors by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 12,059 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management raised its stake in General Motors by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 20,523 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of General Motors by 0.4% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 114,913 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,907,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of General Motors by 15.4% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,490 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its position in General Motors by 9.8% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 5,603 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.41% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Julian G. Blissett purchased 9,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.00 per share, with a total value of $241,800.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,130 shares in the company, valued at $575,380. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on GM shares. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of General Motors in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of General Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on General Motors from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Nomura decreased their price objective on General Motors from $36.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of General Motors from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.71.

Shares of General Motors stock traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $29.30. 653,219 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,020,112. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.21. The stock has a market cap of $42.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.37. General Motors has a fifty-two week low of $14.32 and a fifty-two week high of $39.78.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The auto manufacturer reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.72) by $1.22. The firm had revenue of $16.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.93 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 1.46% and a return on equity of 6.27%. The business’s revenue was down 53.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that General Motors will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, GM Cruise, and GM Financial. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, Jiefang, and Wuling brand names.

