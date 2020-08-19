Virtu Financial LLC Takes $3.51 Million Position in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:SDOG)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:SDOG) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 96,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,505,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.38% of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its holdings in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 532,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,682,000 after purchasing an additional 24,668 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 8.7% in the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 345,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,827,000 after acquiring an additional 27,671 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 8.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 194,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,102,000 after acquiring an additional 14,876 shares in the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 18.1% in the second quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 186,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,771,000 after acquiring an additional 28,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 132,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,443 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SDOG stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 196,449. The business has a fifty day moving average of $37.49 and a 200-day moving average of $37.11. ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF has a 52 week low of $26.12 and a 52 week high of $47.63.

