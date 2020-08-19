Virtu Financial LLC Takes $4.13 Million Position in Ingevity Corp (NYSE:NGVT)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Ingevity Corp (NYSE:NGVT) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 78,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,131,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.19% of Ingevity at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NGVT. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of Ingevity by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 7,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Ingevity by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 2,550 shares during the period. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Ingevity by 40.2% in the 1st quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 2,310 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank increased its stake in Ingevity by 38.9% in the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 8,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 2,324 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Ingevity by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the period. 89.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NGVT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Ingevity in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ingevity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Ingevity from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Ingevity in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Ingevity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Friday, July 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.00.

NGVT stock traded up $0.49 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $59.30. The company had a trading volume of 9,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 277,415. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $56.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.48. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. The company has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.87 and a beta of 2.41. Ingevity Corp has a fifty-two week low of $24.92 and a fifty-two week high of $94.67.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $270.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.30 million. Ingevity had a return on equity of 36.42% and a net margin of 13.89%. Ingevity’s quarterly revenue was down 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Ingevity Corp will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

About Ingevity

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and carbon materials in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Performance Materials and Performance Chemicals. The Performance Materials segment engineers, manufactures, and sells hardwood-based and chemically activated carbon products primarily for use in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, trucks, motorcycles, and boats.

