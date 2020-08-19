Virtu Financial LLC Takes $4.23 Million Position in Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 94,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,226,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in Coca-Cola in the second quarter worth $25,000. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Coca-Cola by 112.5% in the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Anderson Fisher LLC grew its holdings in Coca-Cola by 26.5% in the second quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 1,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. 67.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on KO shares. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Coca-Cola from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Friday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.05.

In other news, Director David B. Weinberg sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.02, for a total transaction of $9,604,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 355,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,057,376.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David B. Weinberg sold 98,905 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total transaction of $4,796,892.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 355,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,227,879. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 836,439 shares of company stock worth $40,380,407 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KO traded down $1.02 on Wednesday, hitting $47.40. 818,937 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,530,802. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. Coca-Cola Co has a 1-year low of $36.27 and a 1-year high of $60.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $46.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $207.08 billion, a PE ratio of 22.67, a P/E/G ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 0.55.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.26 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 26.77% and a return on equity of 41.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Coca-Cola Co will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.73%.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

